Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse: Uddhav Thackeray Condemns Claims That Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse Was Due to Wind

In a recent statement that has sparked significant controversy, Uddhav Thackeray, the leader of the Shiv Sena, UBT has criticized the official explanation for the collapse of the statue of Shivaji Maharaj at Malvan Fort. Thackeray described the claim that the statue fell due to wind as "the height of shamelessness," suggesting that the explanation is both inadequate and offensive. The statue, a significant symbol of Maratha pride and heritage, collapsed under circumstances that have drawn widespread attention and concern. Official sources initially attributed the incident to strong winds, but this explanation has been met with skepticism from various quarters.

Earlier in the day, party workers of Shiv Sena (UBT) and supporters of BJP leader Narayan Rane clashed in Rajkot Malvan after the two sides reached the site of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse in Sindhudurg district. The 35-foot statue of the 17th century Maratha empire founder, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rajkot fort in Sindhudurg on December 4 last year, collapsed on Monday afternoon.

An FIR has been registered against contractor Jaydeep Apte and structural consultant Chetan Patil over the incident following a complaint by an assistant engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD).As per the FIR, the Public Works Department (PWD) had also written to Navy Commander Abhishek Karbhari on August 20, saying the nuts and bolts used in the structure were found to be rusted.The opposition has accused the ruling coalition government of corruption and demanded an investigation. Interestingly, the contract for the construction of the statue was given on September 8, 2023, and it was ready in just two months. It was unveiled by PM Modi at Rajkot fort in Malvan tehsil of Sindhudurg on December 4.





