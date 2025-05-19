Shivraj Singh Chouhan Promises Aid After Maharashtra Farmer’s Groundnut Loss Video Goes Viral (Watch)

A heart-wrenching video of a farmer trying to save his groundnut crop from being washed away in unseasonal rains has gone viral on social media, prompting Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to personally reach out and offer assistance. The video, which shows farmer Gaurav Panwar from Washim district struggling in heavy rain to prevent his harvested groundnuts from being carried away by floodwaters, has drawn widespread sympathy and sparked conversations about the impact of erratic weather on Indian farmers. Moved by the footage, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan contacted Panwar directly to express solidarity and assure him of government support. A video of the minister’s conversation with the farmer has also been shared online.

“I saw your video where your groundnut crop was damaged due to the rain. I felt your pain, but don’t worry,” Chouhan told Panwar. “The Maharashtra government is sensitive to the plight of farmers. I have already spoken to the concerned authorities, including Devendraji and the state’s Agriculture Minister. Both are empathetic and ready to act.” Chouhan further informed Panwar that he had spoken with the local district administration and that compensation would be provided for the losses incurred at the market. “A survey will be conducted by Monday, and you will be compensated for the damage. We want to ensure that neither you nor your family has to face further hardship,” he said.

“As Agriculture Minister, it is my duty to care for farmers. I called you after seeing the video to offer reassurance. The Government of India and the Maharashtra government stand with you,” Chouhan added.

Unseasonal rainfall has affected several regions in Maharashtra in recent days, causing extensive damage to standing and harvested crops. Panwar had recently transported his groundnut harvest to the market when sudden heavy rains flooded the area, washing away much of his produce. The viral video, showing Panwar’s desperate efforts in the downpour, has become a symbol of the vulnerability of Indian farmers to climate-related disruptions and has drawn attention to the urgent need for robust support systems for those affected.