Shivrajyabhishek Sohala 2024: Large Crowds Gather in Nagpur for 351st Anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Coronation (Watch Video)

Shiv Rajyabhishek Din is celebrated in Maharashtra to commemorate the coronation day of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. This day is observed twice, once based on Tithi and once based on date. The Shiv Rajyabhishek festival falls on June 6 according to the date, and on the 20th of June according to the Tithi. The celebrations on the occasion of the 351st anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's coronation underway in Nagpur. The celebration video of this grand festival has gone viral on social media.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Celebrations on the occasion of the 351st anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's coronation underway in Nagpur. pic.twitter.com/rYkY6oEmNA — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2024

#WATCH | Maharashtra | A large number of people gather to witness the celebrations of 351st anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's coronation, in Nagpur. pic.twitter.com/ngOyW1rZ9a — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2024

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's coronation days Celebrated Twice

According to the Hindu calendar, Shivaji Maharaj was crowned in the Raigad fort on the Trayodashi date of the Shukla Paksha of Jyeshtha month in 1674. After this event, he got the title of Chhatrapati. The English calendar marks the celebration of Shivarajyabhishek Diwas on 6 June every year. However, this year in 2024, the event falls on 20 June, commemorating the 351st anniversary of the Shivarajyabhishek Sohala. It was only after his coronation that he earned the prestigious title of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Known as the founder of the Maratha Empire, he valiantly battled the Adilshahi of Bijapur and the Mughal Empire in his quest to establish an independent Maratha Empire.

The celebrations at Raigad fort on June 6 included a large crowd gathering, decorations with flowers, and various services provided by the administration. These services included parking space, ST buses, signage, designated volunteers, trained trekkers, medical staff, ambulances, wildlife experts for snakebites, drinking water availability, and meals for visitors.