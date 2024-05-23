Shivrajyabhishek Sohla 2024 Date: Yuvaraj Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati Appeals for Participation in Maratha King's 350th Coronation Anniversary Celebration

Kolhapur: Yuvaraj Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, mentor of the All India Shivrajyabhishek Mahotsav Samiti, has appealed to the Shiv Bhakt to participate in the celebration of the 350th anniversary of the Maratha king's coronation on June 5 and 6 in Raigad as 'Lokotsav'. He was speaking at a state-wide meeting of pre-planning of Shivarabhisheka held at the All India Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Memorial Society in Pune. Crown Princess Sanyogitaraje Chhatrapati and Shahajiraje Chhatrapati were present at the venue.

Sambhajiraje said, "This year marks 350 years of Shivarabhisheka. This year, it's likely to be a higher crowd than it was last year. For this, Shivaji devotees should follow self-discipline and come to the fort. The committee will provide necessary facilities to devotees visiting the Raigad fort. Shivaji devotees from other states of the country are coming to the fort. As always, this year's Shivarabhisheka ceremony will be grand and memorable."

Sanyogitaraje commented, "Different committees have been formed by the Mahostav committee and workers should help the Shivaji devotees, Volunteers struggle with controlling the crowd on Holicha Maal. Keeping in mind instructions given by Shivaji devotees, we will implement measures accordingly.

Fattesingh Sawant, Hemant Salokhe, Pravin Hubale, Vikas Devle, Uday Ghorpade, and Swarajya spokesperson Dhananjay Jadhav were present for the meeting. Sawant, the head of the Samiti presented the foreword. Member Atul Chavan welcomed everyone and head Hemant Salokhe gave a vote for thanks.