Shivsainiks and Shinde group supporters get into a scuffle

Due to Eknath Shinde's rebellion, Shiv Sena is currently divided into two factions. In Dombivli on Tuesday, there was a fight between Shiv Sainik (Shivsena) and Shinde group supporters.

Activists of the Eknath Shinde group entered the central branch of Shiv Sena in Dombivli on Tuesday afternoon. These workers had brought a drill machine while coming along. After entering the branch of Shiv Sena, these activists made a hole in the wall with a drill machine and placed pictures of Eknath Shinde and Srikant Shinde there. The central wing of Shiv Sena had photos of Balasaheb Thackeray, Anand Dighe, Uddhav Thackeray and Aditya Thackeray. However, Shinde supporters put up pictures of Eknath Shinde and Srikant Shinde here. All this led to a fierce fight between Shiv Sainiks and Shinde supporters in the central division of Dombivli. Workers from both sides have been injured in the clash. Currently there is a tense atmosphere in this area.

In the last few days, we have seen two factions, the Shiv Sena of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and the Shiv Sena of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Due to this, Dombivli is also divided in Shiv Sainik. There has been a dispute between the staunch Shiv Sainiks and Shinde supporters in Dombivli for a few days now. There is a possibility of a dispute between the two groups over Shiv Sena registration. Therefore, the police administration will have to maintain strict security during the registration.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's group will launch the grand opening of membership registration in Dombivli on Tuesday evening at Sarvesh Hall in Dombivli East. Messages for this are now being spread virally through social media. Shiv Sainiks have also made the message viral through social media to reply to this message. The same message mentions about registration in Shinde group.

