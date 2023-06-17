Shivshahi ST bus catches fire on Pune-Nashik highway, no casualties reported

The Shivshahi ST bus of the Maharashtra State Transport Board, travelling from Nashik to Pune, caught fire suddenly at around 11:30 am on Saturday at Talegaon Chowk in Chakan (Khed) along the Pune-Nashik highway.

The Shivshahi bus was en route to Pune when a fire broke out near the rear tyre at Talegaon Chowk in Chakan, along the Pune-Nashik highway. The bus was promptly moved to the side of the road, and all passengers were safely evacuated. The nearby traffic branch police quickly arrived at the scene and assisted in the evacuation of 25 passengers from the bus. Shortly after, a fire tender from the Chakan Fire Brigade arrived and extinguished the fire within minutes.

There were no casualties reported. However, as a result of the incident on the highway, a significant traffic jam occurred on both sides of the road. A large crowd of people gathered at the scene. According to reports, the drum liner of the wheels of the specific ST vehicle overheated, leading to a fire in the tire.