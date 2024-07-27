Shocking! Elderly Foreign Woman Found Chained to Tree in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg Forest

Sindhudurg, Maharashtra: An elderly foreign woman was found chained to a tree in a dense forest near Sonurli village in Sawantwadi on Saturday morning. A cattle herder discovered the woman, who had been left without food or water for two to three days in heavy rain and was in critical condition. She was rushed to a local hospital.

Savantwadi police suspect that the woman’s husband may be involved in the incident. The incident came to light when a cattle herder heard loud noises coming from the forest and upon investigation found the woman bound to a tree. Police arrived at the scene and used a cutter to break the chain. The woman, identified as Lalita Kayi Kumar S, a Tamil Nadu native and originally from the United States, was severely dehydrated and unable to speak.

The woman’s right leg was swollen due to the chain being attached to a tree. She was admitted to a local hospital, where her condition is improving, but she is still unable to speak. Police Inspector Amol Chavan has questioned the woman and will record her statement after she discharged from the hospital.

Initial investigations suggest the woman may have been dropped off at Madura railway station, which is located about 10 to 15 minutes from the crime scene. However, police have not yet confirmed this.