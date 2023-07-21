Shocking! Father stabs four-month-old son in Parbhani

In a heart-wrenching incident at Gundewadi in Gangakhed taluka of Parbhani, a four-month-old baby boy was stabbed with a knife by his birth father, Vyankati Kankare, suspecting his wife's character. The police have taken the accused into custody, and a case has been registered against him at Pimpaldari police station based on the complaint of his wife.

Kalpana, a resident of Gundewadi in Gangakhed taluka of Parbhani, got married to Venkat Ram Kankare from Penur in Loha taluka of Nanded district. After the wedding, she went to her maternal home for the delivery of her baby. After giving birth, she welcomed a cute baby boy into the world. When her son turned four months old, her husband, Venkat Kankare, relocated to Gundewadi in Gangakhed taluka. While Kalpana was nursing her son, she made a shocking statement, claiming that the child was not his. Suspecting his wife's fidelity, Venkat Kankare committed a dreadful act and stabbed his four-month-old son in the stomach with a knife.

In a horrifying incident, a four-month-old infant suffered grave injuries when he was stabbed with a knife, resulting in the removal of his intestines. The perpetrator, Venkat Kankare, fled the scene after committing the brutal act against his own son. The critically wounded baby was immediately rushed to the hospital for urgent medical attention. Following the incident, Kalpana Kankare, the mother of the child, filed a complaint at the Pimpaldari police station, leading to the registration of a case against the accused husband. The police acted swiftly and took Venkat Kankare into custody for further investigation. The authorities are diligently probing the matter to uncover more details surrounding this disturbing incident.