Shocking! MLA Sanjay Shirsat exposes politician behind Jalna violence

In Jalna, a recent incident involving a police lathicharge at Antarwali Sarati has resulted in several individuals sustaining severe injuries, subsequently leading to a fire outbreak in the state. The responsible parties for this unsettling event are now coming to light. Among the accused, one individual was discovered in possession of a pistol. Confirmation of this incident has been provided by Sanjay Raut, who had earlier predicted the occurrence of communal riots in the state. According to claims made by Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat from the Shinde group, the orchestrated plan behind the incident was executed by certain Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders and Sanjay Raut.

MLA Sanjay Shirsat asserted, Upon reviewing the events following the lathi charge in Jalna, it becomes apparent that it was a pre-planned occurrence. Senior leaders promptly visited Antarwali Sarati village post-incident, as revealed in the police investigation. The comprehensive 7-8 minute video provides a clear overview of the entire situation. The government is committed to taking action against those attempting to disrupt the peaceful movement. It is imperative to maintain peace in the state, and deliberate efforts to foment caste-based riots should not be tolerated. Shirsat alleged that these individuals were actively seeking to instigate riots in Maharashtra with the aim of tarnishing the government's image.

MLA Sanjay Shirsat emphasized the current situation, stating, Considering the present circumstances, the actions of certain individuals have resulted in heightened tension between the two communities. As a representative of the government, I strongly urge the immediate identification and apprehension of the key conspirators. The firearm is merely a tool; the real instigators, irrespective of the individuals they may be photographed with, are the ones orchestrating the unrest. It is imperative to take decisive action against those who, while advocating for their own quest for justice, sought to incite riots. In a time when Maharashtra is progressing, individuals who have engaged in years of political maneuvering to stoke caste-based tensions must face consequences. We will vocalize our stance during this session.

Simultaneously, a group of young leaders, along with former ministers from the same party, were observed gathering in a guesthouse in Jalna. The police investigation is revealing a calculated scheme orchestrated by all involved. There is a call for action against those accountable for the riots orchestrated by this alliance. These claims are not unsubstantiated; rather, they are based on factual evidence. The unrest is attributed to the collaboration of these two groups, a statement supported by Sanjay Raut. MLA Sanjay Shirsat has further alleged that he was aware of the plan and anticipates the instigation of communal riots in the state.

