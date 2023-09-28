Shocking! Woman denied office space in Mumbai for being a Marathi

In a shocking incident, from Mumbai a female was denied office space in the society because she was a Marathi. The woman has alleged that the society secretary who is a Gujarati clearly stated that Maharashtrians are not allowed in the society. The woman's name is Tripti Devrukhkar and she has shared a video on social media addressing her plight. The woman went to Mulund West to find an office. After receiving the address, the woman had gone to the Shiv Sadan Society. The woman was told that Maharashtrians are not allowed here.

When the woman said to show that the rules writing, the Gujarati man scolded her and pushed her husband. The woman said that today I have come to know how much a Marathi man is worth in Mumbai. If this does not stop now, there will be no Marathi man left in Mumbai. Is it worth taking the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj? said the female. MNS workers from Mulund rushed to Shiv Sadan Society along with the complainant woman. After this, members who refused houses to Marathi people were kept on edge. A member of the Shiv Sadan Society has apologized for the aggressive behaviour.