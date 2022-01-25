Should children be sent to school amid rising covid cases in Nashik? here's what doctors said

Class I to XII schools in Nashik district have resumed from Monday (24th). However, considering the corona's positivity rate, should students be sent to school or not? There is confusion among parents about this. More than 2500 patients are found in the district every day. Also, due to climate change, the number of cold, cough and fever patients is increasing. Although children between the ages of 15 and 18 are being vaccinated, vaccination of children under the age of 15 has not yet begun. Schools have started and closed three to four times in the last two years. So this time the parents seem to be in the role of wait and watch. All the schools in the city were reopened after the Diwali holidays started from 1st to 12th. However, due to the increase in the number of patients again from the end of December, the state government decided to close it. However, schools resumed on Monday due to low hospital admissions in the third wave of corona.

Online support

Schools started and closed three to four times in two years. If the number of patients increases after eight-fifteen days or a month, the schools are closed. Therefore, we have to rely on online education.

Starting schools in rural areas

The state government decided to close the school in January due to an increase in the number of patients. However, most of the schools in the rural areas continued. Also, after the decision of the government, the number of schools starting from Monday has increased.

Doctors say?

Although omicron does not require hospitalization, the rate of transmission is high. Therefore, it is natural for parents to be afraid of sending their children to school. There is no problem in sending children to school by adopting the use of mask, sanitizer, safe distance. Children with symptoms should be taken care of, not sent to school. Children in the age group of 15 to 18 years should be vaccinated. - Dr. Deepa Joshi, Pediatrician