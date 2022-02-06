Shraddha Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Javed Akhtar visit Lata Mangeshkar's residence to pay their last respects

After the demise of Lata Mangeshkar today, several celebrities, including Shraddha Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Javed Akhtar, and Bhagyashree, among others, visited the legendary singer's home to pay their last respects.

Several images have been doing the rounds on the internet, in which the above-mentioned stars can be seen standing outside Lata Mangeshkar's residence.

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker was also spotted arriving at Lata Mangeshkar's residence in Mumbai.

Anupam Kher even penned an emotional note on Twitter in the beloved memory of Lata Mangeshkar.

"It is often the biggest smile hiding the saddest heart!" I could feel @ashabhosle Ji's sense of loss of her beloved sister through her sad smile! For me too it was therapeutic to talk to her about #LataDidi. We shared some smiles & some tears. #Sisters #Legends #Music," he tweeted.

Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92 on Sunday at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. The last rites of the late singer with full state honours will be conducted at Shivaji Park at 6.30 pm today.

( With inputs from ANI )

