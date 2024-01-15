Shrikant Shinde and Other Leaders Vow To Win All 3 Lok Sabha Seats in Thane District

Union Minister Kapil Patil, Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde, and other political leaders expressed their commitment to fortify the Mahayuti alliance with the aim of securing all three Lok Sabha seats in Thane district, Maharashtra.

The gathering, which included leaders from Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the BJP, and the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), along with smaller constituents, convened in the evening to discuss their collaborative strategy for the upcoming elections. The leaders voiced their determination to strengthen the alliance and work cohesively to achieve success in the Thane district.

Speaking on the occasion, former BJP Rajya Sabha member Vinay Sahasrabuddhe emphasized national devotion, asserting that Ram Bhakti transcends individual affiliations, and administered a Shree Ram pledge. Union Minister of State Kapil Patil spoke about the impact of government schemes like Kisan Samman and Ayushman Bharat. He urged Mahayuti workers to collaborate effectively to ensure a third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Minister Ravindra Chavan and MP Shrikant Shinde from Maharashtra have commended PM Modi's effective governance, highlighting the completion of major projects such as the Ram temple within a decade. Naresh Mhaske of Shiv Sena encouraged supporters to embrace the role of Namo soldiers, while Anand Paranjape of NCP called for a collective effort to secure victory in all three Lok Sabha seats. Bhiwandi, Thane, and Kalyan represent the parliamentary constituencies in Thane district, with BJP and Shiv Sena, led by Shinde, currently holding two of them