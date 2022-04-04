Shriya Pilgaonkar, Varun Mitra-starrer legal drama 'Guilty Minds' to release on April 22

Amazon Prime Video has announced a new legal drama titled 'Guilty Minds', starring Shriya Pilgaonkar and Varun Mitra in lead roles.

Created and directed by Shefali Bhushan, and co-directed by Jayant Digambar Samalkar, the legal drama follows the journey of two young and ambitious lawyers. While one is the epitome of virtue, the other is associated with a leading law firm, dealing with all shades of grey.

The series also stars Namrata Sheth, Sugandha Garg, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Satish Kaushik, Benjamin Gilani, Virendra Sharma, Diksha Juneja, Pranay Pachauri, Deepak Kalra and Chitrangada Satrupa in pivotal roles, and features guest appearances from actors such as Karishma Tanna, Shakti Kapoor and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi. This courtroom drama is produced by Karan Grover and co-produced by Antara Banerjee and Naved Farooqui. 'Guilty Minds' will stream on Amazon Prime Video from April 22, 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor