Shruti Haasan expresses gratitude to 'Salaar' makers

Actor Shriti Haasan is all set to entertain audience with her role as Aadya in 'Salaar', which also features none other than Prabhas.

On Sunday, Shruti took to Instagram and expressed her gratitude to the film's team.

" Thankyou @prashanthneel for giving me the chance to play her and being such a of a person ! Thankyou @actorprabhas for sharing this with everyone and for sharing your love and warmth like only you can !! Been having the absolute best time working with this dream team what a lovely group of people thanks @hombalefilms and a giant big hug and Thankyou to my fav @bhuvanphotography too!! Such a blessed way to start 2022 #grateful," she wrote, sharing her look from the film.

Salaar is written and directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame. It is touted to be an underworld action drama.

