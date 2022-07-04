Shyamsundar Shinde, from Shetkari Kamgar Paksh votes in favor of Shinde

Shyamsundar Shinde, from Shetkari Kamgar Paksh, voted in favour of Eknath Shinde in the trust vote today. He is not the part of Shinde faction but voted in their favour. Eknath Shinde-led government on Monday reached the majority mark of 144 in the Maharashtra Assembly.

The trust vote for the Shinde-led government sworn in on June 30 after the collapse of the 31-month-old Maha Vikas Aghadi regime comes on the second day of the two-day Special Session of the Assembly convened by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on July 3-4.

Talking on the same, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said "Today I tell you that there will never be a tussle for power in this government. We'll continue cooperating. People taunt that it's an ED government. Yes, it's an ED government -- a government of Eknath and Devendra."

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the government cleared its first litmus test when BJP's Advocate Rahul Narwekar a first-time legislator was elected as Speaker of the House with a comfortable margin.