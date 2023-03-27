Sindhudurg: Nitesh Rane takes dig at Uddhav Thackeray over Urdu language poster in Malegaon

Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting at the MSG College ground in Malegaon on Sunday where he criticized the Shinde faction and BJP, and also spoke about Rahul Gandhi's remark on Savarkar.

Prior to the meeting, an Urdu language poster of Uddhav Thackeray's meeting was seen in Malegaon. BJP leader Nitesh Rane criticized Thackeray for this and made a statement to the media in Sindhudurg.

Nitesh Rane took a dig at Uddhav Thackeray over an Urdu language banner in Malegaon he said, "Uddhav Thackeray has had a political love jihad. They have been converted. Therefore, they are no longer interested in Hinduism. A man who originally converted to Islam, what good will he say about a Hindu now? And what will write? That’s why banners were put up in Urdu language", he said.

"He did not see Savarkar when he was chief minister that time he loved his chair. Even then, Rahul Gandhi had insulted Savarkar. However, at that time, Uddhav Thackeray did not says anything to him Today, after the chair is gone, this kind of thing is going on to show that we are doing something for Savarkar", he added.