Sindhudurg: Tourist boat sinks in Malvan; two dead
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 24, 2022 02:42 PM2022-05-24T14:42:35+5:302022-05-24T14:44:11+5:30
In a shocking incident, a tourist boat drown at Tarkarli beach in Malvan in Sindhudurg district. While returning from scuba diving with 20 tourists, the boat sank when it came close to the shore. Two died in the accident and one is in critical condition. The boat is owned by Jay Gajanan.