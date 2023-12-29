SIT still reluctant to register IPC Sec 307; Thane's Priya Singh to approach CBI

It's been more than 12 days since the SIT was formed to investigate the Priya Singh runover case, still the SIT hasn't registered Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC in the case. Disappointed by this, Singh has decided to approach the High Court and CBI for early delivery of justice. Though the SIT arrested accused Ashwajit Gaikwad and his aides Romil Patil and Sagar Shedge, they were immediately granted bail the next day. Singh, who is still suffering from mental trauma, has now been discharged from the Infinity Hospital in Thane's Majiwada and doctors have advised her to complete bed rest for the next couple of days. For a thorough investigation, an SIT under DCP Zone 5 Amar Singh Jadhav was formed to look into all angles of the case. On december 18, main accused Gaikwad and his 2 aides got bail after SIT applied only bailable sections. Talking about the current investigation, DCP Jadhav told Lokmat Times that the SIT has obtained the CCTV footage and recorded statements of eye-witnesses and further probe is going on. "If Singh gives a statement to the SIT regarding imposition of Section 307, then we can think about it. But, she hasn't given an official statement yet hence we have not included the attempt to murder section," informed DCP Jadhav. He continued, "When the SIT team went to record her statement along with women doctors, women police officers, IO (Investigating officer), Senior PI, she said that she will give a statement after her lawyers and counsellors come. We arrested the accused and presented him before the court. We are working on the phone records of the accused."

While speaking exclusively to Lokmat Times, Singh narrates her sufferings while she was dealing with the police, media, medical treatment and justice. "The SIT team met me on December 16. I told them to wait for my lawyers before recording my statement. The police team is constantly twisting and manipulating my statements." She refutes DCP Jadhav's claims that she has not given any statement on invoking the attempted murder charge." From day 1, I was demanding the imposition of Sec 307. Now how can the police take a u-turn and say that I haven't given any statement regarding this?" She alleged that a few police officials tried to force her to sign a document in which it was written that she was satisfied with the police investigation. She claimed that the police tried to intimidate her but she refused. In a startling revelation, Singh said when Senior Inspector Sunil Patil of Kasarvadavli Police Station came to meet her in the hospital, Patil said that Gaikwad was guilty and desperate to meet Singh for apologizing to her.

Earlier the police told Singh that 307 was a must and they won't spare him but now are modifying her statements, according to the beautician. Singh said that she is dealing with a lot of rumors that she is doing drama and is doing everything for money. She blamed the accused Gaikwad and his friends for spreading such fake news. When asked about the extortion angle, DCP Jadhav said he hasn't received any such information and Gaikwas hasn't given any such statement. Singh said Gaikwad is shielded by the politicians and police are covering up the case. The beautician said that Gaikwad's arrest was just done for the namesake and Gaikwad's friends were threatening her to withdraw the case. Singh said that the police are not ready to accept that Gaikwas was trying to run his Range Rover SUV over her. Instead, police are telling she got unintentionally hurt when she was opening the door of the SUV. She said that Gaikwad hasn't contacted her once ever since the incident happened and is running free due to his political cycle. She highlighted, "I am the sole bread earner in my family and have been fighting the mental stress alone. I receive many toxic comments on social media saying it is a publicity stunt and I am just crying for money." Singh asserted that there was an attempt to change her medical reports showing it was just an accident and nothing else. "Thane police is incapable of handling the case and will soon go to the CBI. They can't stop a woman from seeking justice. I still can't forget the words "Uda de isko" as they keep on resembling in my ears multiplying my pain", laments Singh.