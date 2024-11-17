Smriti Irani to Lead BJP’s Maharashtra Election 2024 Rallies, Replacing Amit Shah

In a sudden development on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah cancelled his scheduled visit to Maharashtra, where he was set to address four rallies. In Shah’s absence, senior BJP leaders including Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and former minister Smriti Irani will take over the responsibility of addressing the rallies. This strategic shift was confirmed by the party leadership.

Amit Shah was scheduled to campaign in Katol and Saoner (Nagpur district), as well as Gadchiroli and Wardha districts. These events were part of the BJP's election strategy to secure a strong foothold in the region. However, the BJP's Vidarbha organisational secretary confirmed that Shah cancelled his rallies and returned to Delhi, citing administrative obligations.

The Assembly polls in Maharashtra will be held in a single phase on November 20. The votes for the state will be counted on November 23. The BJP is keen to retain power in Maharashtra along with allies Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is facing a challenge from the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition of the Congress-NCP (SP)-Shiv Sena (UBT).