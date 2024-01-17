Smuggled Gold Worth Rs 2.58 Crore Seized at Mumbai Airport, 4 Arrested

In a major bust, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 4 kilograms of smuggled gold worth Rs 2.58 crore at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai on Tuesday and arrested four individuals, including two air passengers who attempted to illegally bring the gold into the country.

The two air passengers, who arrived from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, had cleverly concealed 1 kg of gold dust in wax form within their innerwear, demonstrating a desperate attempt to bypass customs checks. In the course of inspecting the intercepted passengers' baggage, personnel from the central agency scrutinized three mixer grinders being carried by them. Following the disassembly of the appliances, gold concealed within the grinders was discovered, as reported by an official.

The apprehended individuals were found in possession of a total of 4 kilograms of smuggled gold, valued at Rs 2.58 crore, stated the official. Following the discovery, it was determined that two individuals had arrived to receive the gold from the air travelers and were awaiting the delivery outside the airport premises. In response, DRI personnel set up a trap and intercepted the designated recipients. Subsequently, all four individuals, including the two air passengers and the receivers, were arrested under pertinent provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.