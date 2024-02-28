Solapur: 6-Year-Old Boy Killed by Mother with Axe In Madha

A shocking incident occurred in Solapur's Madha taluk when a six-year-old boy named Pranav Ganesh Chopde was brutally murdered by his own mother using an ax. According to reports, the family had gathered for dinner before some members left for various reasons. While the grandparents attended a relative's wedding, the father went out for work. Later, the son and mother visited their cousin's house nearby to have evening snacks. However, upon returning home, the mother committed the gruesome act against her young child.

Pranav was found lying in a pool of blood with an ax, a broom, and footprints visible nearby. His head was tilted sideways, indicating the violent nature of the crime. The incident happened near the tunnel on the road, leaving everyone stunned. The deceased boy was very close to his grandparents, especially his grandmother Indubai, who often reminded guests about her presence at home. This tragic event has shaken the entire community and raised questions about the motive behind such a brutal act.

Investigations are currently being conducted by local authorities led by Inspector Suresh Chillawar. The mother responsible for the killing remains unconscious due to ingesting herbicide, but once she recovers, it is expected that more details regarding the incident will emerge. Until then, the case continues to baffle residents and law enforcement alike.