Solapur airport welcomes Devendra Fadnavis on Karnataka campaign trip

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was welcomed by BJP office-bearers and government officials upon his arrival at the Solapur airport. Fadnavis had an interaction with BJP office-bearers after the reception. Furthermore, he had a discussion with the administration officials and instructed them to expedite various pending works.

Devendra Fadnavis visited Solapur on Tuesday to campaign in Karnataka. He was received by BJP members and government officials at the airport. He then left for Indi, Karnataka accompanied by BJP members. The reception was attended by several officials, including the Municipal Commissioner and Superintendent of Police.

