Solapur: BSF jawan killed in Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh

A Border Security Force (BSF) trooper was on Wednesday killed in an encounter at Raipur in Chhattisgarh. BSF jawan Rameshwar Vaijnath Kakade, a resident of Gaudgaon in Barshi taluka, was martyred in a Naxal attack at Raipur in Chhattisgarh.

Rameshwar Kakade was from a farming family in Gaudgaon in Barshi taluka. He is survived by his parents, sister, wife and a two month old baby.

Martyr Rameshwar Kakade joined the Army in Jammu and Kashmir in 2012, after which he served at the border in different states of the country. He was currently working in Raipur area of ​​Chhattisgarh. He was pronounced dead at the scene on Wednesday morning.

Tributes are being paid to him from Solapur district and Barshi taluka. Meanwhile, the Kakade family was informed about the shocking news by the army late on Wednesday night. Martyr Rameshwar Kakade will be cremated at 5 pm on Thursday.