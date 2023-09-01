Solapur: Cement bulker overturns near ZP school, trapping children

In a recent incident, a cement bulker met with a severe accident at Auj in South Solapur taluka. Preliminary reports suggest that the accident resulted in the trapping of approximately four to five children beneath the overturned bulker.

The cement bulker, en route to Solapur from a local cement factory, toppled over near Auj's Zilla Parishad school. Assistant Police Inspector Anil Sangalle, along with local villagers and authorities, swiftly arrived at the scene to coordinate efforts for the injured children's transportation to a government hospital.

This is Breaking news, more details awaited…