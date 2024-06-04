Solapur Election Results 2024: Praniti Shinde Takes Big Lead with 17000 Votes at the end of Round Two of Vote Counting

The counting of votes for Solapur Lok Sabha constituency has begun and Praniti Shinde is leading by a total of 17,256 votes at the end of the first and second rounds. The counting of votes began at 8 am and the results of the second round were declared by 9.30 am. Praniti Shinde is leading by over 6,661 votes in the first round and by over 11,000 votes in the second round.

Praniti Shinde is also leading in postal voting. The third and fourth rounds are currently underway and the results of the third and fourth rounds will be announced in half an hour. BJP candidate Ram Satpute is trailing from Solapur constituency.