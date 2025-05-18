Solapur Fire: Three Dead, Several Trapped as Blaze Erupts in Towel Factory at MIDC (Watch Video)

A devastating fire broke out in the early hours of Sunday at a towel manufacturing unit in the Akkalkot Road MIDC area of Solapur. The blaze, which erupted around dawn, claimed the lives of three individuals - Mehtab Bagwan, Asha Bagwan, and Salman Bagwan. Their bodies have been recovered by rescue teams. However, there are growing concerns that more individuals, including the factory owner and his family, remain trapped inside. The fire has yet to be brought under control, despite continuous firefighting efforts. According to early reports, the factory owner Haji Usman Mansuri and his son Anas Mansuri, along with their family, were inside the premises when the fire erupted. Social worker Khalid Maniyar reported receiving a desperate phone call around 5:30 a.m. from Anas Mansuri’s brother-in-law, stating that the entire family was trapped in a bathroom and pleading for help. The rescue team has so far managed to retrieve three bodies, but the Mansuri family is still unaccounted for as efforts continue.

महाराष्ट्र: सोलापुर के एमआईडीसी स्थित सेंट्रल इंडस्ट्री में सुबह करीब 3 बजे भीषण आग लग गई। दमकलकर्मियों ने अब तक तीन लोगों को गंभीर हालत में आग से बचाया है। मौके पर बड़ी संख्या में फायर ब्रिगेड की टीम है और बड़ी संख्या में पुलिस बल तैनात किया गया है। pic.twitter.com/Crmg0Lx3Dp — IANS Hindi (@IANSKhabar) May 18, 2025

Also Read: Maharashtra Monsoon 2025: When Will the Rains Arrive This Year?

Fire brigades from Solapur, Pandharpur, and Barshi have been deployed to the scene, battling thick smoke and intense flames. Cranes and JCB machines are being used to douse the fire with water from elevated angles. The incident has drawn a large crowd of onlookers, adding to the challenge for rescue teams. Senior officials from the Solapur Municipal Corporation and police department are present on-site, coordinating the rescue operations and crowd control amid rising fears of more casualties.

Authorities have yet to confirm the cause of the fire, and a full investigation will follow once the site is secured. In the meantime, emergency services are urging citizens to stay away from the area to allow for smooth operations. The tragedy has cast a pall over the city, with many residents anxiously awaiting updates on the fate of the trapped family. More details are expected as the rescue efforts continue throughout the day.