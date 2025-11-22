Solapur–Hyderabad Highway Accident: Five Killed, Several Injured After Cruiser Overturns Near Dharashiv

Five people were killed on the spot and several others were injured after a cruiser overturned on Solapur–Hyderabad Highway near Dharashiv district in Maharashtra on Saturday morning, November 22. According to initial information, a cruiser vehicle was travelling towards Naldurg for Devdarshan on Saturday morning when one of its tyres burst in the Andur area of Dharashiv. The driver lost control and the vehicle crashed into a tractor before overturning on the road.

Local people pull out the victims from the vehicle. So far, five people, including three women, have been confirmed dead. Seven to eight others are seriously injured, and the death toll may rise. The injured have been transported to Solapur hospital for treatment.

All the victims are believed to be residents of Dakshin Ule in Solapur. The impact of the crash was so severe that the vehicle was completely destroyed. Police and local authorities are carrying out rescue operations. Officials said the vehicle was carrying more passengers than its permitted capacity, which contributed to the scale of the tragedy.