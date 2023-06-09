Solapur: Intense fire engulfs garbage depot for 16 hours, efforts continue

A fire broke out at a garbage depot in the Bhogaon area on Tuljapur Road at around 8:45 pm on Thursday. Despite 16 hours having passed, the fire's intensity has not subsided. The fire's magnitude is significant, visible from a distance of 10 km. It is estimated that it will take a minimum of 10 to 15 days to bring the fire under control.

The Solapur Municipal Corporation operates a garbage depot in the Bhogaon area, located on Solapur-Tuljapur Road. This depot spans approximately 40 to 50 acres and serves as the collection point for all the city's garbage, which is gathered by garbage vans and stored near the depot. Each day, an estimated 700 to 800 tonnes of garbage are collected. On late Thursday night, a fire broke out at the depot, prompting the dispatch of around 10 to 15 fire tenders to the scene for extinguishing the flames. The firefighting operation is currently underway with significant momentum, and additional assistance from private tanker drivers is being sought. Given the vast spread of the fire, it poses a challenge to bring it under control.

The fire is significant, and so far, water has been sprayed from 10 to 12 vehicles. The efforts to gain control over the fire are underway. Previously, a fire had also occurred at this garbage depot, and now it has rekindled. We are making efforts to extinguish the fire, Chief of the Fire Brigade Kedar Awate told Lokmat