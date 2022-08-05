Solapur Maharashtra's Uday Umesh Lalit likely to be 49th Chief Justice of India

Justice Uday Umesh Lalit has been recommended as the 49th Chief Justice of India and he is from Solapur Maharashtra. He did his secondary education at the old British-era Haribhai Devkaran School in the city.

Lalit's family hails from Konkan. Uday Lalit's grandfather came to Solapur to practice law. His father Umesh Lalit was also a judge in the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court. Sharing the memories with Lalit's father Dhananjay Mane said "since my grandfather's time Lalit's family is related to the Mane family. Lalit had made a name for himself in the field of advocacy."

As soon as he heard the news that Lalit would become the Chief Justice, his classmate Adv. Bhagwan Vaidya expressed happiness. He said they were together in Haribhai. In 2017, a five-judge constitution bench gave a historic verdict that the practice of triple talaq is unconstitutional. In which Lalit was also included. Bombay High Court judgment of a case under the POCSO Act was upheld by the Supreme Court. It was quashed by a bench headed by Lalit.

His colleague Adv. Vaidya said that Uday appears in court at 9.30 am. He was very particular about time. Justice Uday Lalit has close ties with Nagpur. His father Umesh Lalit was an Additional Judge of the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court. So he spent some of his childhood years in Nagpur. According to the recollections of Jugalkishore Gilda, a senior lawyer in Nagpur, Justice. Lalit's father was working in the High Court from 1973 to 1975. He lived in Saudamini Bungalow at Civil Lines. At that time Uday Lalit was studying in school.