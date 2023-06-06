Solapur: Man killed in tragic bull race accident at Wagdari village

During a bull race event, a man sitting and observing the race was struck by a bull, which carried him a considerable distance. The unfortunate incident occurred at approximately 5:30 pm on Sunday in Wagdari village, located in Akkalkot taluka. The victim has been identified as Saheblal Manapasaab Mulla, aged 60.

On Sunday, a bull race took place in the open fields of Wagdari village, attracting a large crowd from the village and neighbouring areas. Among the spectators was Saheblal, who had come to witness the race. However, tragedy struck when a bull participating in the race collided with him, causing him to be thrown a distance away. Saheblal suffered injuries to his head, leg, hand, and other body parts. He received initial medical assistance at a government hospital in Akkalkot, and later his son Imam took him to a government hospital in Solapur for further treatment. Sadly, despite the efforts of the doctors, Saheblal succumbed to his injuries on Monday night. The incident has been officially reported at the civil police post.