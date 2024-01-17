Solapur Takes Top Honors in State National Health Program Ranking

Solapur: In a noteworthy achievement, Solapur district health department has secured the top ranking in Maharashtra for its implementation of the National Health Program (NHP) in 2023. With an impressive score of 43.12, Solapur outperformed other districts, leaving Sangli (42.46) and Sindhudurg (41.6) in second and third place, respectively.

This accomplishment has garnered praise at the state level for Solapur's Chief Executive Officer Manisha Avahalye and District Health Officer Dr. Santosh Navale, recognizing their exemplary leadership and commitment to healthcare delivery.

The state health department conducts comprehensive evaluations of nearly 35 health initiatives across all districts. These initiatives encompass a wide range of critical areas, including maternal and child health, immunization, disease control programs like tuberculosis and leprosy, non-communicable disease prevention, Ayushman Bharat scheme implementation, quality assurance, family planning, financial management, human resource development, telemedicine, and various programs undertaken under the Rashtriya Swasthya Seva Abhiyan, including the "Hon'ble Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Apna Dawkhana" initiative.

Within this rigorous evaluation framework, Solapur's health department emerged as the clear winner, as confirmed by a written communication from the state health commissioner, Dhiraj Kumar.