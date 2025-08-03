Solapur Tragedy: Two Men Electrocuted While Removing Advertising Board in MIDC

A tragic incident unfolded on Sunday afternoon in Sunil Nagar, located within Solapur’s MIDC area, when two men were electrocuted while removing an advertising board. The accident occurred around 1 pm as the duo climbed onto the terrace of a house to take down the hoarding. In the process, they accidentally touched a high-voltage service wire of the power distribution company, leading to a fatal electric shock. The victims, identified as 42-year-old Chandrashekhar Narayan Dontul from Vitthal Nagar and 40-year-old Gangadhar Tati from Sunil Nagar, died on the spot due to the severe jolt.

Police immediately rushed to the location after receiving information about the accident. Both victims were shifted to the Government Civil Hospital for emergency treatment, but doctors declared them dead upon arrival. Relatives of Chandrashekhar and Gangadhar gathered at the hospital in large numbers after hearing the devastating news. Chandrashekhar’s wife, in tears, revealed that he was having breakfast with his family when he was suddenly called away for the board-removal work. She lamented that their two children have now lost their father, leaving the family in deep sorrow and despair.

The sudden deaths sent shockwaves across the Solapur city area, with local residents expressing grief and anger over the tragedy. Eyewitnesses claimed that the accident could have been prevented with better safety measures around live electrical wires. Police from the MIDC station confirmed that an official case is being registered and further investigation is underway. Meanwhile, relatives of the deceased broke down at the hospital, crying inconsolably. One grieving wife was heard saying, “My children have been left orphaned,” as the atmosphere turned heavy with mourning. The incident has raised concerns about safety practices in residential and commercial areas.