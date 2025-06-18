Solapur Water Park Accident: One Dead, Two Injured After Ride Malfunctions in Maharashtra's Akluj (Watch Video)

Solapur, Maharashtra (June 18, 2025): A major accident took place at the Sayajiraje Water Park in Akluj, Solapur district on Wednesday when a rotating amusement ride malfunctioned. One person died and two others were injured after a cabin of the ride detached and fell during operation. According to the ABP Majha reports, the deceased has been identified as Tushar Dhumal. He suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital in Akluj. However, he was declared dead before treatment could begin.

According to the reports, two other individuals were also injured in the incident. One of them sustained a neck fracture, while the other suffered minor injuries and was in shock. The cause of the ride failure is yet to be determined.

The Sayajiraje Water Park is a popular destination in Solapur district. Tourists from surrounding areas often visit the park, especially during holidays. The accident triggered panic in the park. Akluj police reportedly rushed to the spot after being alerted and began preliminary investigations.