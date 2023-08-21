Some members left NCP to avoid ED probe: Sharad Pawar's dig at Ajit Pawar

Some members left the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) as the Centre had launched an inquiry against them through the Enforcement Directorate (ED), party chief Sharad Pawar said. Without taking the name of his nephew Ajit Pawar who led the group of rebel MLAs to join the Shiv Sena-BJP government last month, he said their claim that they wanted to be a part of the government for the cause of development was not true.

There were some changes in the past. Some of our members left us. They (the Ajit Pawar faction) say they went for development but this is not at all true. The Centre had launched an ED inquiry against them and they left the NCP. Some members (from the Ajit Pawar faction) were told to join them (BJP) or they will be sent somewhere else, Pawar claimed.

However, some members were ready to face the inquiry. (Ex-home minister) Anil Deshmukh was in jail for 14 months. Even Deshmukh was asked to change his role (loyalty) but he stood firm on his decision (to not quit NCP), Pawar said.