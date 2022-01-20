Sonakshi Sinha shares pool picture, fans shower compliments
By ANI | Published: January 20, 2022 11:53 PM2022-01-20T23:53:35+5:302022-01-21T00:00:03+5:30
Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha posted a gorgeous pool picture on social media on Thursday.
Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha posted a gorgeous pool picture on social media on Thursday.
Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonakshi shared a picture in which she can be seen wearing blue-coloured swimwear.
Fans flooded the post with likes and comments.
"Lovely... mesmerizing view," a social media user wrote.
"Woww," another added.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi will be seen in the film 'Double XL' with Huma Qureshi and 'Kakuda' with Riteish Deshmukh.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app