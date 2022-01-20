Sonakshi Sinha shares pool picture, fans shower compliments

By ANI | Published: January 20, 2022 11:53 PM2022-01-20T23:53:35+5:302022-01-21T00:00:03+5:30

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha posted a gorgeous pool picture on social media on Thursday.

Sonakshi Sinha shares pool picture, fans shower compliments | Sonakshi Sinha shares pool picture, fans shower compliments

Sonakshi Sinha shares pool picture, fans shower compliments

Next

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha posted a gorgeous pool picture on social media on Thursday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonakshi shared a picture in which she can be seen wearing blue-coloured swimwear.

Fans flooded the post with likes and comments.

"Lovely... mesmerizing view," a social media user wrote.

"Woww," another added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi will be seen in the film 'Double XL' with Huma Qureshi and 'Kakuda' with Riteish Deshmukh.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Sonakshi SinhaHuma Qureshi