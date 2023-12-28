Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi's visit to Nagpur canceled; to participate in Congress mega rally

Today, on the occasion of the 139th foundation day of the Congress, a large meeting of the Congress will be held in Nagpur. For this, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, President Mallikarjun Kharge along with senior Congress leaders will be present. Meanwhile, the news of the cancellation of the visit of MP Sonia Gandhi and leader Priyanka Gandhi to Nagpur has come to the fore. Both leaders will not be present at this meeting. Earlier, it was reported that these two leaders would be present for this meeting. But later, their tour was canceled due to some reason.

The Congress will start its campaign for the Lok Sabha elections from Nagpur, which is the stronghold of the RSS. On the occasion of the 139th foundation day of the party, they are starting the election campaign with the 'Haay Tayar Hum' rally. The meeting will start from 3 pm at Umred, Nagpur. Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, the presidents of all the states of the Congress, and the chief ministers of the Congress-ruled states will be present at this mega meeting.

The Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole will address this mega meeting. It is said that about 10 lakh people will participate in this mega rally of the Congress. More than one lakh Congress workers from Maharashtra and neighboring states will come to listen to this mega meeting. It is likely that the theme and issues of the general election will be announced in this meeting. After the mega rally, Congress President Kharge will hold a meeting with the general secretaries and state in-charges, in which the strategy for the Lok Sabha elections will be discussed.