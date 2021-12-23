Sonu Sood bags new film 'Fateh'
By ANI | Published: December 23, 2021 01:51 PM2021-12-23T13:51:54+5:302021-12-23T14:00:13+5:30
Actor Sonu Sood is all set to come up with a new film titled 'Fateh'.
Actor Sonu Sood is all set to come up with a new film titled 'Fateh'.
Directed by Abhinandan Gupta, the project is touted as an action drama inspired by real-life incidents.
Talking about 'Fateh', Sonu said, "The story piqued my interest. It is one of the most crucial subjects that need our attention. As soon as I read the script, I knew I wanted to be a part of it. I am extremely excited to bring this thought-provoking story to the audience."
Produced by Zee Studios and Shakti Sagar Productions, 'Fateh' is expected to go on the floors in early 2022.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app