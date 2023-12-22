South Gadchiroli still battling with Naxalism, Calls for bandh today

Gadchiroli: A Maoist organization had called for a Bharat band on 22nd December in the backdrop of counter-revolutionary activities in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh. The Naxalites in Bhamragad from South Gadchiroli on Thursday cut down a tree, dumped it on the road, and put on posters calling for action. The first week of December was Naxalites' PLGA week. Three innocent civilians were killed during this time.

On the 21st of December, minister Dharmarao Baba Aatram was cautioned by the Naxalities on the matter of todgatta Andolan. Their terror in this remote area continued as the Naxalites fell a tree near Bejur Fata and threw it on the Aalapalli Bhamragad road while also putting up posters on the Bhamragad-Laheri road. Traffic had been stopped because of the tree before being removed by the police.

Surroundings on alert

The newly revived Naxal activities in south Gadchiroli have created an atmosphere of terror. Police had been put on alert after the call for Bharat Band. They have formulated strategies to fight the Naxalites and working on anti-Naxal campaigns.