Speaker Narwekar says Sanjay Raut's thief remark an insult to Assembly

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's purported statement labelling the ruling Shiv Sena as fake and a chor mandali (gang of thieves) sparked a fresh row in the Maharashtra Assembly.

Speaking on it, Speaker of Legislative Assembly Rahul Narvekar said, the speech by Raut was an insult to the Assembly, and to Maharashtra and its people. A detailed investigation is needed. It will be completed in 2 days, after which on March 8 I will give my decision to the Assembly.

I have heard what Raut ji has said. It is insult of whole legislature. It is my personal opinion that this should not be tolerated. Just like contempt of court, making such remarks against legislature is contempt of legislature, Fadnavis said while addressing the Deputy Speaker Neelam Gorhe in the state Legislative Council. Fadnavis added that the people of the state were watching whether such insult of legislature is being tolerated.

BJP leader in Legislative Council Pravin Darekar has submitted a proposal of breach of privilege of Motion against the Shiv Sena [UBT] leader Sanjay Raut for calling Vidhi Mandal as Chor Mandal.