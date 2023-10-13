"Speaker of Maharashtra assembly is doing contempt of court": Priyanka Chaturvedi on Sena disqualification plea

Shiv Sena (UBT) Member of Parliament Priyanka Chaturvedi has expressed her support for the Supreme Court's recent decision, which directs the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker to promptly address disqualification petitions. Chaturvedi implied that the Speaker's actions had potentially shown contempt for the court and a willingness to delay proceedings.

On Friday, the Supreme Court criticized the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker for the prolonged delay in deciding disqualification petitions concerning Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other legislators, firmly asserting that the Speaker could not defy the court's directives.

In response to the ruling, Chaturvedi stated, "Supreme Court's decision today on the disqualification procedure clearly shows that Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly is doing contempt of court. The court has directed him to decide only on disqualification (petitions). Taking statements through tribunal is a tactic to delay things. I welcome this decision. The Maharashtra Assembly Speaker is working in a partisan manner."