Special court dismisses BJP's Mohit Bharatiya plea against Nawab Malik as he withdraws it

A special court here has dismissed as withdrawn a plea of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionary Mohit Bharatiya seeking registration of a case against former Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik for allegedly violating COVID-19 norms in 2021.

After conveying his intention to take back his revision petition voluntarily and unconditionally, Bharatiya had filed a pursis a written statement before the special judge R N Rokade for withdrawal. Citing Bharatiya's pursis, the court on August 28 said that the revision petition is required to be dismissed" and ordered it stands dismissed as withdrawn. The order was made available on Friday. Bharatiya had alleged that Malik violated COVID norms by asking NCP workers to gather outside a court when he was attending a hearing on November 29, 2021.

Malik had appeared before the court in connection with a defamation case filed by Bharatiya. The BJP functionary first approached a magistrate court seeking an FIR (first information report) against the NCP leader under Indian Penal Code sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and the Disaster Management Act.