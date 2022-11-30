Special court likely to pronounce order on bail plea of ex-Maha minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case

Special Court likely to pronounce its order on the bail plea of former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

The court earlier said it would pronounce its order on November 24. However, on that day the court adjourned the matter till November 30, saying the order was not ready.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader in February this year. He is in judicial custody and currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital here.

The probe agency, however, opposed the bail stating the case registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Dawood Ibrahim and his henchmen is considered as a predicate offence.

The ED claimed the accused was dealing with Dawood Ibrahim and his sister Hasina Parkar and there is no question of him being innocent.