Special court permits Anil Deshmukh to travel within India

Anil Deshmukh, a leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has been granted permission by a special court to travel throughout the country and observed in its order that the right to travel is valuable and integral to the right to personal liberty.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed money laundering charges against Deshmukh. As part of his bail conditions, he must stay within the special court's jurisdiction until the trial is completed. However, he has previously been granted permission to travel outside the city after obtaining approval from the court.

The politician, through his advocate Inderpal Singh, requested permission from the court to travel within India, specifically to Nagpur district. He argued that as a legislator representing a significant number of people, he needed to address their grievances, and visit departments. The plea also stated that he needed to consult his lawyers.

Special Judge RN Rokade said in the order that the applicant was an elected representative. It pointed out that he had not violated any bail conditions and said that it is well settled that the right to travel is a valuable one and integral part of the right to personal liberty.