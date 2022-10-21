Special Court denies bail to former Maha minister Anil Deshmukh in corruption case.

A special court has rejected the bail application filed by former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in an alleged corruption and misuse of official position case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

According to a report of PTI, Anil Deshmukh had sought bail in the case s the Bombay High Court granted him bail on October 4 in a money laundering case registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Special CBI court judge S H Gwalani rejected his plea after hearing arguments from both sides. The court's detailed order is not available yet.