Special summary revision of electoral rolls undertaken in Thane district

A special summary revision of the electoral rolls of all 18 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra’s Thane district has been undertaken and will continue till December 9, an official said on Tuesday. According to him, the exercise started on October 27 and the deadline for enrolling names in the list is January 1, 2024.

Speaking to reporters, collector Ashok Shingare, who is also the district election officer, said after the due process, the final list of voters will be published on January 5.

A total of 1,29,372 voters have been added to the list in the last 10 months, and of these, 65,672 were men and the rest women, the official said. According to the most recent electoral records, the district has 63,43,889 eligible voters, of whom 34,32,792 (or 54.11 percent) are men.

The number of voters in the district who are 18–19 years old has climbed to 75,223, while the number of voters who are disabled is 33,338. The district now has 6,524 polling places, up from 133 in the previous count due to an increase in voters, according to deputy district election officer Archana Kadam.

