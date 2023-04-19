Speculation of Ajit Pawar joining BJP quashed by state BJP president

In recent days, there has been a lot of speculation about the political future of NCP leader Ajit Pawar in Maharashtra. The sudden cancellation of his event in Pune fueled rumours that he might be planning to join the BJP along with some MLAs.

However, Pawar held a press conference yesterday and denied any such plans. Despite his denial, there are still talks of a possible alliance between Pawar and the BJP. In response to this, BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule has now given his opinion on the matter.

Chandrashekhar Bawankule, the BJP state president, has stated that the party has not received any proposal from NCP leader Ajit Pawar, and he is not aware of who is behind these speculations about Pawar joining the BJP. Bawankule added that Ajit Pawar has not contacted the BJP, and he doesn't want to spread misinformation that could harm Pawar's image. He further accused that these discussions were based on misinformation.

Bawankule stated that the discussions regarding Ajit Pawar joining BJP began after Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut's meeting with Sharad Pawar.