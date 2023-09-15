“Spending millions on cabinet meeting amidst people's struggles is like rubbing salt on wounds”: Nana Patole

Nana Patole, the Maharashtra Congress president, accused the state government of spending several crore rupees on cabinet meetings, which he deemed as adding insult to injury for the people affected by drought-like conditions in Marathwada. Speaking to reporters about the cabinet meeting scheduled for September 16 in Aurangabad, Patole alleged that the Chief Minister, ministers, and officials were being accommodated at a five-star hotel using taxpayers' money.

"Even as farmers are dying, the state government indulges in five-star luxury on public money. It will just make some false promises and walk away. In Marathwada, farmer suicides are on the rise, and the demand for the Maratha reservation has also intensified. Despite the grim situation in the state, especially in Marathwada, the chief minister, ministers, and officials are being accommodated in a lavish five-star hotel using taxpayers' money," he alleged.

“Spending millions on a cabinet meeting while people struggle with rising costs is like rubbing salt on the wounds of people in Marathwada,” Patole said.

“If the cabinet meeting in Aurangabad is being held to address the concerns of people in Marathwada, then it is a welcome move. But why the extravagant display of wealth for it? During previous cabinet meetings in Aurangabad, all chief ministers stayed in the government guesthouse. However, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will be staying in the most luxurious and star-rated hotel and reservations have also been made for the deputy chief ministers, state ministers and officials,” he said.

“Crores of rupees are being spent on hotel stays and other arrangements such as vehicles for officers and staff. There was no need for such extravagance. Why can’t they stay in a simple government guesthouse to understand the issues of Marathwada’s people?”, he asked.

“Just like the earlier meeting on Maratha reservations, the chief minister and his cabinet will come to Aurangabad and hold a meeting, speak, and then just walk away after making empty promises to the people of Marathwada. There is a severe drought in Marathwada. Almost all monsoon crops in every district of the region have failed. Farmers have incurred massive losses. But the government hasn’t provided any assistance to these farmers. The onion subsidy announced by the government has not been distributed. There is a severe drought in Marathwada. Almost all monsoon crops in every district of the region have failed. Farmers have incurred massive losses. But the government hasn’t provided any assistance to these farmers. The onion subsidy announced by the government has not been distributed,” he added.