SRA Flats Scam: Police interrogates ex-Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar

Mumbai Police on Saturday interrogated former Mayor and Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) leader Kishori Pednekar in connection with the Slum Rehabiliation Authority (SRA) scam case which involves the complaint of at least nine people alleging 'no flats in exchange of their money', according to the news agency ANI.

"A total of nine people had filed a complaint that money was taken in the name of getting SRA flats, but did not receive them," police said, adding that Dadar Police have arrested a close aide of former Mayor Kishori Pednekar. Police informed that Pednekar has not been named in the FIR so far.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has also alleged former Mumbai Mayor of possessing six SRA flats at Gomata Janata SRA Worli, reacting to which she said that she would put a lock on its door if she found any shop or the residence in her name, as per ANI reports. "Despite the SRA has already said that I do not have any role in this case, Kirit Somaiya continues to make false allegations. The media can speak to the chairman and security of this society and if any shop or residence is claimed to be in my name, I will put a lock at it," former mayor of Mumbai Kishori Pednekar said. She has been asked to appear again tomorrow before the agency.