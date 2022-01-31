SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' gets a new release date
The wait is finally over! After missing its theatrical release multiple times due to COVID-19, SS Rajamouli's directorial 'RRR' has now got a new release date.
On Monday, the makers announced the film will hit screens on March 25.
"#RRRonMarch25th, 2022... FINALISED! #RRRMovie, a tweet read on the official twitter page of RRR movie.
The film is a fictional tale on the younger days of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju.
Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, and Ajay Devgn are a part of the upcoming film.
